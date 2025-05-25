HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » RCB get Hazlewood boost ahead of IPL play-offs

RCB get Hazlewood boost ahead of IPL play-offs

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 25, 2025 11:33 IST

x

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has 18 wickets from 10 matches and is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has 18 wickets from 10 matches and is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru received a massive boost ahead of the Indian Premier League play-offs with Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood rejoining the side two days before their final league match in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Hazlewood returned home during the week’s break due to suspension of the IPL in the wake of India-Pakistan military conflict and was also dealing with a shoulder niggle from which the right-arm pacer has recovered.

 

“It's obviously great to be back. A couple of weeks at home, (I) made the most of the last (as I) went up to Brisbane and bowled quite a few overs,” Hazlewood said in a video posted by RCB on Sunday.

“Everything has been good. Hopefully to get the ball rolling again and, yeah, look forward to tomorrow and start the practice,” he added.

The 34-year-old was training in Brisbane as a part of Australia's preparations for the World Test Championship final against South Africa next month and being monitored by Cricket Australia's medical team.

The RCB camp was also closely monitoring Hazlewood's progress. He is RCB's best bowler in this IPL with 18 wickets in 10 matches and currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Already qualified for the play-offs, RCB face Lucknow Super Giants in their last IPL league match on Tuesday.

RCB top-two finish rests on the results of other matches after losing their last outing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs.

Victory by a narrow margin for PBKS over Mumbai Indians on Monday will keep RCB ahead. In case of defeat to LSG, the Rajat Patidar-led side will have to go through the Eliminator again.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Test Reboot Win England Series?
Can Test Reboot Win England Series?
Shreyas blames indiscipline for stunning defeat
Shreyas blames indiscipline for stunning defeat
The Gill Journey: A Relentless Pursuit of Excellence!
The Gill Journey: A Relentless Pursuit of Excellence!
Bashir bags 9 wkts as England rout Zimbabwe by innings
Bashir bags 9 wkts as England rout Zimbabwe by innings
'Grateful' Nair was 'eagerly awaiting' India recall
'Grateful' Nair was 'eagerly awaiting' India recall

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 3

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

VIDEOS

In Bahrain, Owaisi blasts Pakistan on terrorism6:59

In Bahrain, Owaisi blasts Pakistan on terrorism

'You're gonna get this back': Tharoor's msg to Pak in USA2:54

'You're gonna get this back': Tharoor's msg to Pak in USA

'India hit Pak 'hard and smart', showed precision strike power: Tharoor in US4:36

'India hit Pak 'hard and smart', showed precision strike...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD