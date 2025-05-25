RCB get Hazlewood boost ahead of IPL play-offs

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has 18 wickets from 10 matches and is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru received a massive boost ahead of the Indian Premier League play-offs with Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood rejoining the side two days before their final league match in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Hazlewood returned home during the week’s break due to suspension of the IPL in the wake of India-Pakistan military conflict and was also dealing with a shoulder niggle from which the right-arm pacer has recovered.

“It's obviously great to be back. A couple of weeks at home, (I) made the most of the last (as I) went up to Brisbane and bowled quite a few overs,” Hazlewood said in a video posted by RCB on Sunday.

“Everything has been good. Hopefully to get the ball rolling again and, yeah, look forward to tomorrow and start the practice,” he added.

The 34-year-old was training in Brisbane as a part of Australia's preparations for the World Test Championship final against South Africa next month and being monitored by Cricket Australia's medical team.

The RCB camp was also closely monitoring Hazlewood's progress. He is RCB's best bowler in this IPL with 18 wickets in 10 matches and currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Already qualified for the play-offs, RCB face Lucknow Super Giants in their last IPL league match on Tuesday.

RCB top-two finish rests on the results of other matches after losing their last outing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs.

Victory by a narrow margin for PBKS over Mumbai Indians on Monday will keep RCB ahead. In case of defeat to LSG, the Rajat Patidar-led side will have to go through the Eliminator again.