Bashir bags 9 wkts as England rout Zimbabwe by innings

Shoaib Bashir takes 6 for 81, his fourth Test five-for, and career-best match haul of 9 for 143.

IMAGE: England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir celebrates with skipper Ben Stokes after dismissing Zimbabwe's Sean Williams leg before wicket on Day 3 of the one-off Test, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England trounced Zimbabwe by an innings and 45 runs, with four sessions to spare, in the one-off Test at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

It was a worthy warm-up for India's five-Test tour, starting on June 20 in Leeds.

Replying to England's 565-6 declared in the first innings, Zimbabwe were dismissed for 265 and 255.

The scores, however, don't do justice to Zimbabwe’s gutsy effort, reports AP.

Going into their first Test with England in 22 years as underdogs, Zimbabwe were further handicapped from Day 1 when Richard Ngarava, one of their four seamers, suffered back spasm after bowling only nine overs and took no further part in the match.

Put in to bat, England amassed 498 for 3, their highest ever Day 1 score in a home Test before declaring on the second morning, knowing they had to take only 18 wickets with Ngarava out of the contest.

After Brian Bennett's brilliant maiden century led Zimbabwe's fightback on Friday, Sean Williams led the charge on Saturday, making England appear out of ideas about how to stop the 20-year international from scoring his sixth Test hundred.

It took some luck on video review when Williams was on 88 from 82 balls. He was hit on the knee roll trying to sweep off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and given out. A review showed the ball barely nicking leg stump.

IMAGE: Sean Williams led Zimbabwe's fightback on Saturday, scoring 88 off 82 balls. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Williams left to great applause just before lunch, and Zimbabwe's hopes largely departed with him.

Wickets fell regularly after lunch. Despite a stubborn 68-ball 60 from Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe lost their last six wickets for 109 runs.

Bashir took 6 for 81, his fourth Test five-for, and a career-best match haul of 9-143.

Bashir cemented his position as England's first-choice spinner despite poor county form, and Ollie Pope's and Zac Crawley's centuries kept them in the mix for India with the pending return of Jacob Bethell from the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Zimbabwe's Ben Curran in action. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

“Everyone under the microscope from the outside has done well,” captain Ben Stokes said. “Nice gap until the next test, so we'll appreciate what they've done.”

He praised Bashir, who in the match became the youngest Englishman at 21 to 50 Test wickets.

“Sometimes we take for granted all the positive words we fill Bash up with, it can only do so much,” Stokes said. “The way he came out and inserted himself on the game was exceptional. The wicket wasn't offering that much, so to walk off with nine-for was exceptional.”

Bashir was named man of the match and was asked why he seemed to save his best for England: “The guys make you feel 10-feet tall. When you're backed you can go out and express yourself.”