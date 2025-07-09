RCB dethrones CSK as IPL's most valuable franchise

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate after winning the IPL 2025 title. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 title triumph has propelled the franchise's valuation to US$ 269 million, dethroning five-time champions Chennai Super Kings as the most valuable IPL franchise, a report said on Tuesday.



The standalone valuation of IPL has surged by 13.8 per cent to $3.9 billion, as per the report by investment bank Houlihan Lokey.



The value of the IPL as a business has risen by 12.9 per cent to $18.5 billion, the report noted.



Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians' valuation has surged to $242 million -- the second most valuable IPL franchise.



A 'disappointing' season made the India Cements' N Srinivasan-owned CSK slip to No 3 in 2025, from top spot in the year-ago period, with the brand valued at $235 million, it said.



Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders secured the fourth place in brand value with $227 million, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stood fifth with a valuation of $154

million.Punjab Kings achieved the highest growth of 39.6 per cent in 2025, reaching $141.0 million and ranking ninth, largely due to their strong performance as runners-up under new captain Shreyas Iyer.PBKS Chief Executive Satish Menon said the franchise saw IPL as a scalable business model with high visibility, secure revenue streams, and strong brand-building potential."We now operate with the mindset of a media-sport brand with multiple revenue verticals, not just a cricket team -- and that's where real profitability lies," he said, adding that they have now built the franchise into a sustainable sports business.

The investment bank's director for financial and valuation advisory, Harsh Talikoti, said franchise valuations have soared, media rights deals have reached record highs, and brand partnerships have diversified across sectors.



The report said the Tata Group extended its title-sponsorship commitment through 2028 in a lucrative five-year deal worth $300 million, while there was a 25 per cent jump at Rs 1,485 crore in the sale of four associate sponsorship slots given to My11Circle, Angel One, RuPay, and CEAT.