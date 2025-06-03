RCB Birthday Bash Turns Into Smash Fest

IMAGE: RCB hosted a joint party at their team hotel, complete with three celebratory cakes and a full squad in attendance. Photographs: Kind Courtesy RCB/X

Away from the high-stakes pressure of the ongoing IPL season, Royal Challengers Bangaluru hit pause to celebrate a special double birthday on June 1 -- for Skipper Rajat Patidar and Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik. And what started off as a sweet celebration quickly turned into a cake-slinging carnival.

RCB hosted a joint party at their team hotel, complete with three celebratory cakes and a full squad in attendance. The moment Patidar and DK cut the cakes amid loud 'Happy Birthday' chants, it was game on.

Within minutes, what began as a simple cake-cutting ceremony morphed into an all-out cake smash war.

The first strike came from Jitesh Sharma, who playfully smeared cake on Patidar's face. The crowd erupted -- and so did the cake.

Soon, DK too had frosting streaked across his face. What followed was pure mayhem: Teammates, coaches, and support staff all joined in the fun, turning the room into what RCB hilariously dubbed in their caption, 'an absolute smash fest... a cake crime scene.'

Even Virat Kohli didn't escape the chaos -- sort of. While analyst Freddie Wilde got ambushed by Kohli, the real viral moment came when Liam Livingstone nudged Jitesh Sharma to put cake on Kohli's face.

Jitesh's reaction? A sheepish smile and a folded-hands gesture, clearly saying, 'No way, bhai!' That respectful -- and hilarious -- refusal quickly caught fire online, becoming the most talked-about moment of the evening.

The celebration offered the squad a chance to unwind and laugh together ahead of the big IPL 2025 final on June 3.