HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » RCB Birthday Bash Turns Into Smash Fest

RCB Birthday Bash Turns Into Smash Fest

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 03, 2025 05:07 IST

x

Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: RCB hosted a joint party at their team hotel, complete with three celebratory cakes and a full squad in attendance. Photographs: Kind Courtesy RCB/X
 

Away from the high-stakes pressure of the ongoing IPL season, Royal Challengers Bangaluru hit pause to celebrate a special double birthday on June 1 -- for Skipper Rajat Patidar and Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik. And what started off as a sweet celebration quickly turned into a cake-slinging carnival.

RCB hosted a joint party at their team hotel, complete with three celebratory cakes and a full squad in attendance. The moment Patidar and DK cut the cakes amid loud 'Happy Birthday' chants, it was game on.

Rajat Patidar

Within minutes, what began as a simple cake-cutting ceremony morphed into an all-out cake smash war.

The first strike came from Jitesh Sharma, who playfully smeared cake on Patidar's face. The crowd erupted -- and so did the cake.

Soon, DK too had frosting streaked across his face. What followed was pure mayhem: Teammates, coaches, and support staff all joined in the fun, turning the room into what RCB hilariously dubbed in their caption, 'an absolute smash fest... a cake crime scene.'

Rajat Patidar

Even Virat Kohli didn't escape the chaos -- sort of. While analyst Freddie Wilde got ambushed by Kohli, the real viral moment came when Liam Livingstone nudged Jitesh Sharma to put cake on Kohli's face.

Jitesh's reaction? A sheepish smile and a folded-hands gesture, clearly saying, 'No way, bhai!' That respectful -- and hilarious -- refusal quickly caught fire online, becoming the most talked-about moment of the evening.

Rajat Patidar

The celebration offered the squad a chance to unwind and laugh together ahead of the big IPL 2025 final on June 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mangaluru
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How RCB, Punjab Kings Fared In IPL Finals
How RCB, Punjab Kings Fared In IPL Finals
5 Reasons For RCB's Dream Run
5 Reasons For RCB's Dream Run
Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? VOTE!
Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? VOTE!
Can Kohli end RCB's IPL title drought?
Can Kohli end RCB's IPL title drought?
'Punjab Kings have to cash in on the second chance'
'Punjab Kings have to cash in on the second chance'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

Motorola G86, G56: Long-Lasting Battery Phones

VIDEOS

Bihar minor rape victim dies after being made to wait for hrs in ambulance2:52

Bihar minor rape victim dies after being made to wait for...

Maoists torch mining vehicles in Hazaribagh1:26

Maoists torch mining vehicles in Hazaribagh

Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in black dress1:09

Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in black dress

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD