Can Kohli end RCB's IPL title drought?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has been in superb form in IPL 2025, with 614 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 146.53, with eight fifties. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's trophy cabinet is chock full of awards from his international career but the batsman can end the long wait to win the IPL title when his Royal Challengers Bengaluru play Punjab Kings in Tuesday's final.



The 36-year-old has been with RCB since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, including nine seasons as captain of a franchise that made the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but lost every time.



They have looked a different side altogether under Rajat Patidar this season though, winning all seven away games in the group stage and crushing Punjab in the first qualifier.



Veteran Kohli is their leading scorer in the IPL but while RCB have been criticised in the past for ignoring team balance and packing the side with marquee players they have finally clicked as a team this season.



"It's a better balanced side, far better balanced side," former Australia player Tom Moody, who has coached Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, told ESPNCricinfo.



"It's not top heavy. There's opportunities for other players to have an impact in the game, whereas previously, you look at RCB and it was always the top three and then you're concerned about what follows that."

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has been with RCB since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, including nine seasons as captain of a franchise that made the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but lost every time. Photograph: BCCI

RCB were reinforced by Josh Hazlewood's return from a shoulder injury ahead of the playoff and he had an immediate impact as they dismantled Punjab for 101 on Thursday.



Down but not out, Punjab managed to claw their way into the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium after beating Mumbai Indians in Sunday's qualifier.



Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year, has led from the front and is Punjab's top scorer this season.

He produced a captain's knock of 78 not out to help Punjab chase down a tricky target set by powerhouse Mumbai in the qualifier.



"I love big occasions," Iyer said after his match-winning knock.



"I say to myself and my colleagues, the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, and you'll get the best results.



"Today I was focusing on my breathing rather than sweating it out."



Iyer, with the full backing of coach Ricky Ponting, has instilled a fearlessness in Punjab's approach that has given them hope of winning a first IPL crown.