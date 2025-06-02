HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? VOTE!

Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? VOTE!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 02, 2025 14:38 IST

Shreyas Iyer with Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer with Royal Challengers Bengaluru Skipper Rajat Patidar. Photograph: BCCI
 

Led by Shreyas Iyer's scintillating half-century, a spirited Punjab Kings came up with a commanding performance to outclass Mumbai Indians in Sunday's Qualifier 2 and set up a mouth-watering final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab Kings, who suffered an eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of RCB in Qualifier 1, bounced back impressively to beat the five-time champions by five wickets in a high scoring contest.

Shreyas led from the front with an unbeaten 87 from 41 balls, finishing off the match with a six, to guide Punjab Kings to their second IPL final.

Both Punjab Kings and RCB are aiming to win their maiden IPL title.

Given their recent form, RCB will be the big favourites for Tuesday's final, having beaten Punjab in two of the three matches they played this season, including a big win in Qualifier 1.

Their openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli have been in great form, while their experienced pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have done the damage with the new ball in the Powerplay.

Who do you think will emerge as the new IPL champions?

Will Kohli ends RCB's long wait for a title? Or will Shreyas produce another match winning knock for Punjab Kings in the final?

Let us know your pick by clicking on your favourite team in the poll below:

REDIFF CRICKET
