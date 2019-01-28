Rayudu suspended from bowling in international cricket

January 28, 2019 14:21 IST

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu bowled two overs for 13 runs in the first ODI against Australia in Sydney. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

India's part-time off-spinner Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Rayudu was reported on January 13 for suspect bowling action during India's first one-day international (ODI) of their series against Australia and the 33-year-old chose not to submit to a test of his action within the stipulated period of 14 days.

"The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action," the ICC said in a statement.

"However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the BCCI."

Rayudu, who has claimed three wickets in his ODI career, bowled two overs for 13 runs against Australia as India suffered a 34-run defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

He is currently part of the Indian team playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The Andhra Pradesh cricketer is primarily a middle-order batsman and has a mere three wickets from the 121 ODI deliveries he has bowled in his 49-match ODI career so far.

He has been handed the ball on only nine occasions in the 50-over format and has never bowled in T20 Internationals.