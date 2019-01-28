Pujara's century guides Saurashtra to Ranji final

January 28, 2019 11:05 IST

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten helped Saurashtra beat Karnataka by five wickets. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara hit an unbeaten century to guide Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy final after they outclassed Karnataka by five wickets in the semi-final in Bengaluru, on Monday.



Pujara continued his recent good run with the bat, as he finished unbeaten 131 from 266 balls, helping the visitors chase down a tricky 279 for victory, on the fifth and final day at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

The win helped Saurashtra set up a title clash with defending champions Vidarbha, who beat Kerala in the other semi-final.



Pujara turned the tide in the visitor's favour as he put on a match-winning of 214 runs for the fourth wicket with Sheldon Jackson, who played an impressive innings of 100.