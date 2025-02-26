HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ravindra keen to play against India in dead rubber

February 26, 2025 13:51 IST

Rachin Ravindra

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra, who scored a century against Bangladesh, sat out the Black Caps' Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan while recovering from a blow to the head and does not want to miss another match at the ICC tournament. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Rachin Ravindra has no desire to sit out of New Zealand's dead rubber against India after returning to the side with a rousing century against Bangladesh at the Champions Trophy.

With New Zealand already qualified for the semi-finals, selectors have the luxury of resting players for the final group match against India in Dubai on Sunday.

 

Batsman Ravindra sat out the Black Caps' opener against Pakistan while recovering from a blow to the head and does not want to miss another match at the ICC tournament.

"Conversations haven't really been had around that. But in a tournament like this, I guess you want to play as many games as you can," the 25-year-old left-hander told reporters on Wednesday.

"And the nature of my injury before is meaning I've missed some games.

"So I'll do whatever the team wants but I'd be keen to get out there and hopefully do my thing."

Ravindra's preparations for the tournament were disrupted when he was struck on the head by the ball in a fielding mishap, forcing him to go through concussion protocols.

He scored 112 against Bangladesh on his return to the team batting at number four in place of Daryl Mitchell, who was ruled out due to illness.

Ravindra said all-rounder Mitchell is "definitely progressing well" on his way back to full health and the team were glad to have a couple of rest days.

Come game day against India, though, players would be raring to go for the dead rubber.

"I guess you don't really want to take games for granted ever," he said.

"I think we can treat it like a game in an international tournament, right?

"So there's still a lot to play for, the first spot in the semi-finals."

Source: REUTERS
