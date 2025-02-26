HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Tendulkar rolls back the years as India Masters thrash England

Source: PTI
February 26, 2025 01:08 IST

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: India Masters' Sachin Tendulkar hits out during the International Masters League match against England. Photographs: International Masters League

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the years with a 21-ball 34 as India Masters notched up a convincing nine-wicket win over their counterparts from England in the International Masters League match in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 133, India Masters completed the chase in 11.4 overs at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Skipper Tendulkar delighted the fans with five fours and a six before getting dismissed by Chris Schofield.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann top-scored for the home team with an unbeaten 63 off 35 balls, while the flamboyant Yuvraj Singh remained not out on 27 off 14 deliveries, as India registered their second successive win.

Sachin Tendulkar

It was a throwback to his prime years as Tendulkar smashed three consecutive boundaries in the fifth over, while finding the gaps with ease.

Earlier in the evening, India Masters won the toss and opted to field, and the decision proved to the right one as the Tendulkar-led side restricted England Masters to a modest 132 for eight.

 

Some of the English players, including Darren Maddy and Tim Ambrose, got starts but could not translate them into significant contributions in the face of some excellent bowling from the Indians.

Seamer Dhawal Kulkarni led the way with impressive figures of 3/21 in four overs, while there were two wickets apiece for fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun (2/27) and left-arm spinner Pawan (2/16).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Saddened by plight of women in Afghanistan: Buttler
'Imran responsible for Pakistan's cricket downfall'
Kuldeep Yadav: India's go-to bowler in death overs!
Does Dubai Give India An Advantage?
Kohli's Unbelievable Record Vs Pakistan!
