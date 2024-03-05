News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin looks back at his favourite on-field battles

Ashwin looks back at his favourite on-field battles

Source: PTI
March 05, 2024 17:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: R Ashwin will be playing in his 100th Test in Dharamsala. Photographs: BCCI

R Ashwin is always up for a challenge and two days from his landmark 100th Test, India's premier off-spinner looked back at the on-field battles he has enjoyed in international and domestic cricket.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, the visitors' batting mainstay Joe Root spoke glowingly of Ashwin and on Tuesday, the 37-year-old returned the compliment.

Besides Root, Ashwin said Steve Smith and Kane Williamson also brought the best out of him.

 

"I have loved bowling to Steve Smith, Williamson and Joe Root. They are some of the finest batters going around the world now," said Ashwin.

"When I played first-class, I had the privilege of bowling to some of the gun batters of spin - I have bowled to S Badrinath at the Tamil Nadu nets and he was one of the finest batters of spin, then Mithun Manhas, Rajat Bhatia (both from Delhi).

"These are some of the greatest batters of spin who I would have not wanted to encounter in international cricket. They were my finishing school before I went on to play international cricket.

"I'd like to take my hat out to them because they gave me some valuable lessons," said Ashwin.

Ashwin is someone who has reinvented his game across formats through his career. He made his white-ball debut for India before playing Test cricket largely due to his exploits for CSK in the IPL.

However, Ashwin insisted he got the opportunity to play for India not only because of his white-ball skills.

"I am treading a very careful line of not making this a punch, but it is more of a lack of understanding when you say that I came through the T20 format.

“I had a good 30-40 matches in first-class cricket before I made it to the Indian team," he said in response to a question.

Ashwin remains a regular in club cricket when he is not on national duty.

"In the same year I made my Test debut (in 2011), I got a fifer in the Rest of India game for ROI side in the Irani Trophy. I had played 3-4 seasons of club cricket in Chennai.

"You might say there's a standard difference, but I played 3-4 years of club cricket there, probably mentored by seniors, told where I made mistakes, corrected my discipline, bowled long spells.

"It really builds your resolve as a cricketer when you do all those things. T20 happened by accident. I didn't know what T20 cricket was like. Played SMAT in 2008 for the first time, we were the winners.

"Got a CSK contract, which also happened because I got a fifer in a 50-over game playing club cricket in Chennai."

Ashwin, who recently became only the second Indian after Anil Kumble to cross 500 wickets in the game's longest format, made his Test debut in 2011 and has enjoyed more highs than lows during a 13-year journey.

"A lot of things need to go your way when you have to get a breakthrough and also continue playing for a so many years. 

“I am indebted for all those things, but I definitely wouldn't agree that I came through the white-ball formats. It was the other way round," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How R Ashwin has 'survived for a long time'
How R Ashwin has 'survived for a long time'
Ashwin, Bairstow set for century of Tests together
Ashwin, Bairstow set for century of Tests together
Root dissects how astute Ashwin operates
Root dissects how astute Ashwin operates
Now DMK's A Raja says India was never a nation
Now DMK's A Raja says India was never a nation
Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar
Rajinikanth Makes Memories In Jamnagar
No complaint against Indians: Dumka gang-rape survivor
No complaint against Indians: Dumka gang-rape survivor
Will Mumbai face power cuts? Maha employees plan stir
Will Mumbai face power cuts? Maha employees plan stir

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'2012 series against England was my turning point'

'2012 series against England was my turning point'

Ashwin Has Their Number!

Ashwin Has Their Number!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances