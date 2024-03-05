News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2012 series against England was turning point for me: Ashwin

2012 series against England was turning point for me: Ashwin

Source: PTI
March 05, 2024 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: R Ashwin will be playing his 100th Test in Dharamsala. Photograph: BCCI

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday described the Test rubber against England in 2012 as the turning point of his illustrious career as the humbling series defeat at home helped him "correct" his flaws.

England rallied to win the 2012 series 2-1, their first in India since 1984-85.

"The 2012 series against England was the turning point for me. It taught me what to correct in my game," Ashwin said in a press conference on the eve of his 100th Test match.

 

The 37-year-old will reach the landmark when he steps out for the fifth and final Test against England starting in Dharamsala on Thursday.

‘Journey has been very special’

Speaking about the milestone, Ashwin said, "(It's) a pretty big occasion.

“More than the destination, the journey has been very special. It doesn't change preparation for this game. We have a Test match to win."

While addressing the media, he was also asked about his best performance till date.

"One of my finest spells in Test cricket has to be 2018-19 in Birmingham," he answered.

Ashwin picked up seven wickets in that Test, including the important ones of England run-machine Alastair Cook and Joe Root.

Ashwin, who recently became only the second Indian after Anil Kumble to cross 500 wickets in the game's longest format, made his Test debut in 2011 and has enjoyed more highs than lows during a 13-year journey.

India have already secured an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Is This Fine Talent Not Playing The IPL?
Why Is This Fine Talent Not Playing The IPL?
It will be an emotional week: Bairstow
It will be an emotional week: Bairstow
'Rohit scolds the players when...'
'Rohit scolds the players when...'
This is why fundraising via QIPs is gaining traction
This is why fundraising via QIPs is gaining traction
Why KYC Is Important
Why KYC Is Important
1 Indian killed in anti-tank missile attack in Israel
1 Indian killed in anti-tank missile attack in Israel
No Indian troops in Maldives come May 10: Prez
No Indian troops in Maldives come May 10: Prez

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

How R Ashwin has 'survived for a long time'

How R Ashwin has 'survived for a long time'

Ashwin Has Their Number!

Ashwin Has Their Number!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances