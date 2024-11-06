Shreyas slams ton, sends strong message to selectors

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer scored a quick-fire century off 101 balls, capitalising on an underwhelming bowling display. Photograph: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer is on fire in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The talented Mumbai batter has been in exceptional form, recently smashing his second consecutive century against Odisha at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy on Wednesday.

After waiting nearly three years for a first-class hundred, Iyer’s form has surged; his century in October broke that dry spell, and now he's added two more in quick succession.

In the match against Odisha, Iyer scored a quick-fire century off 101 balls, capitalising on an underwhelming bowling display.

His 15th first-class hundred and second consecutive ton in this Ranji season is a clear testament to his determination.

Notably, the 29-year-old kept himself sharp even after missing the last Test against Tripura, practicing intensely in the nets to stay in peak form.

Mumbai’s innings started with a solid 92 from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who narrowly missed his maiden Ranji hundred.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, however, was dismissed for a golden duck, and opener Ayush Mhatre managed only 18 runs.

Despite early setbacks, Iyer joined forces with Siddhesh Lad, and the duo’s 150-plus run partnership showcased their ability to dominate Odisha’s bowling attack.

With his strong performances, Iyer is making a compelling case for a recall to the Indian Test side. Last seen in the Test squad against England in early 2024, Iyer is proving his value once again.

His last international hundred, during the 2021 Kanpur Test against New Zealand, feels like a distant memory, but this Ranji resurgence could help revive his Test ambitions.

Iyer’s form in the Ranji Trophy serves as a crucial confidence booster as he aims to solidify his place in both domestic and international cricket.