Why Kohli Came Undone Against Spin

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fell to spin four times in the series against New Zealand, scoring just 93 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Kevin Pietersen has advice for the Indian batters in their current struggles against spin bowling following the debacle at home against New Zealand.



Pietersen was part of the England team which famously defeated India 2-1 in the series in 2012 -- the last team to beat India at home before New Zealand's historic 3-0 whitewash.



KP played a key role in that series win with a brilliant 186 on a turning pitch at the Wankhede stadium as he dismantled the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha to set up a memorable 10 wicket victory for England in November 2012.



He enjoys a good record in India in Tests, with 703 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 43 with two centuries and four fifties.



KP believes the rapid implosion of T20 cricket has impacted the quality of batting in Test cricket.

'No one should be surprised by the lack of batting application and technique in Test match cricket,' KP tweeted. 'Cricket is a smackers' game now and there is a disintegration of Test match batting skill in the game.'



'When it comes to playing spin, the only way, spend time playing against it for hours and hours and hours. There's no quick remedy!'