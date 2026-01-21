Abhishek, Rinku sizzle as India post 238 vs NZ in first T20I

IMAGES from the first T20I played between India and New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty during the 1st T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

● SCORECARD

Abhishek Sharma sent the New Zealand bowlers on a leather hunt with a scintillating 35-ball 84 as India put up an imposing 238 for 7 in the first T20 International, in Nagpur, on Wednesday.

World's top-ranked T20I batter showed no mercy while making the fielders look like mere bystanders with eight towering sixes and five fours.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh gave the Indian innings a final flourish with a 20-ball 44. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek's carefree hitting also helped his skipper Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 22 balls) get some runs although he was far from his best. But the young opener's attack at all costs gave his skipper a chance to play himself in during a 99-run stand off 47 balls for the third wicket.

Towards the end, Rinku Singh (44 not out off 20 balls) got to play an innings of substance after a long time with India ending their 20 overs in grand fashion.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma smashed five boundaries and eight sixes. Photograph: BCCI

For someone who nowadays can hardly put a foot wrong, it took Abhishek exactly five deliveries to set his eye in against Jacob Duffy (2/27 in 4 overs) before the first of his eight maximums came out of the closet. It was a lofted six into the sight screen.

In between, Sanju Samson (10) and Ishan Kishan (8) wasted opportunities and when Abhishek got his chance next time, there was no looking back.

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek's USP is his tremendous bat-speed that he generates and New Zealand's attack didn't have any bowler of express pace to challenge the Punjab southpaw. The bat comes straight and gives him ample chance to create more scoring zones in-front of the square.

The deliveries from Kristian Clarke and Kyle Jamieson came at an ideal speed of early 130 clicks on a featherbed and balls sailed over the ropes.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot en route to his 22-ball 32. Photograph: BCCI

Such was his six-hitting prowess that his first three boundaries came off spinner Glenn Phillips' bowling after he had smashed four maximums.

At the other end, Suryakumar looked scratchy but two shots -- a back-foot punch through covers off Duffy and a whiplashed six off Clarke behind square -- did provide glimpses of a vintage Indian skipper.

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner celebrates with teammates after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

A normally consistent Black Caps skipper Mitchell Santner (1/37 in 3 overs) did try to slow things and got some partial success when Suryakumar was holed out at long-on, failing to get the required elevation.

Undeterred, Abhishek carried on with his mayhem although he was out in the very next over when leg-spinner Ish Sodhi just shortened the length of his leg-break a tad bit and Jamieson gobbled it with his giant palms.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya in action. Photograph: BCCI

Towards the end, Rinku got to face enough deliveries to make an impact as he clobbered Daryl Mitchell's first and innings' last over for 21 runs to take the team to an improbable total.