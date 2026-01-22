BCB Chief Hopes For A Miracle From ICC!

'Who doesn't want to play in the World Cup? The Bangladesh players want to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh government wants Bangladesh to play the World Cup.'

IMAGE: Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup remains in serious doubt after the International Cricket Council rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to move their matches out of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

With the International Cricket Council rejecting Bangladesh's request to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam said he has asked the ICC for time to talk to his government 'for one last time'.

Aminul said the ICC has conceded his request for more time. 'I asked the ICC board for time to talk to my government for one last time,' Aminul was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

He said he is hoping for a miracle from the ICC.

'I am hoping for a miracle from the ICC. Who doesn't want to play in the World Cup? The Bangladesh players want to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh government wants Bangladesh to play the World Cup,' he said.

'India is not safe for us'

Aminul said he asked the ICC to allow him to discuss the matter with the Bangladesh government for one last time.

'They said it's a valid point, and gave me 24-48 hours to get back to them. I don't want to put pressure on the government. We are firm on our stand that we want to play in Sri Lanka. I know the ICC denied us but we will talk to the government one more time. I will inform the ICC about the government's feedback.'

'But we don't think India is safe for our players. A government doesn't only consider the players, but they consider all, when it takes a decision.'

Earlier, the ICC confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2026 will proceed as scheduled, with Bangladesh's matches to be played in India.

Bangladesh are scheduled to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Litton Das-led side will then face Italy on February 9 before meeting England at the same venue. Bangladesh are then scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at the Wankhede stadium.