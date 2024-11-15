News
Historic! Haryana's Kamboj picks all 10 wickets in an innings!

Historic! Haryana's Kamboj picks all 10 wickets in an innings!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 15, 2024 12:24 IST
Anshul Kamboj

IMAGE: Haryana seamer Anshul Kamboj is only the third bowler in the history of Ranji Trophy to take all 10 wickets in an innings. Photographs: BCCI Domestic/X

Haryana pace bowler Anshul Kamboj created history as he became only the third bowler to pick all 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy during the Elite Group C match against Kerala at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli on Friday.

Kamboj registered sensational figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs to bowl out Kerala for 291 in their first innings.

Anshul Kamboj

The 23-year-old pacer is the third bowler to achieve the feat in Ranji Trophy after Bengal's Premangsu Chatterjee picked up 10/20 against Assam in 1956-57 and Rajasthan's Pradeep Sunderam bagged 10/78) against Vidarbha in 1985-86.

Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte and Debashish Mohanty were the other Indians to take all 10 wickets in an innings in first class cricket.

"Haryana Pacer Anshul Kamboj has taken all 10 Kerala wickets in the 1st innings in RanjiTrophy He's just the 6th Indian bowler to achieve this feat in First-Class cricket & only the 3rd in Ranji Trophy," BCCI tweeted.

Anshul Kamboj

 

Kamboj, who had taken 8/48 on the second day, completed his record feat with the wickets of Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger on Day 3.

REDIFF CRICKET
