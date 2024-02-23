Ranji: Taide slams ton; Musheer leads Mumbai recovery

Taide slams 3rd first-class century, Vidarbha in control against Karnataka

IMAGE: Atharva Taide has been the most prolific batter of his side this season. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Vidarbha opener Atharva Taide struck his third first-class century and his second of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season as his side ended Day 1 of their quarterfinal match against Karnataka at 261 for three in Nagpur on Friday.

Taide has also been the most prolific batter of his side this season, raking up 463 runs in ten innings so far at an average of 51.44, including two half-centuries and a highest individual score of 138.

Put in to bat, Vidarbha had a shaky start, losing Dhruv Shorey (12) with just 22 runs on the board, as Vasuki Koushik trapped him leg before.

But, it hardly rattled Vidarbha, as Taide (109) and Yash Rathod (93) led the charge and stitched an 184-run stand for the second wicket to send the visitors onto the backfoot.

The partnership was ultimately broken by Vidwath Kaverappa, as Rathod fell short of his maiden first-class ton by just seven runs.

Taide brought up his hundred before Hardik Raj trapped him leg before at the team score of 251 for three.

Nevertheless, the home side managed to end the day on 261 for three, with Karun Nair and skipper Akshay Wadkar unbeaten on 30 and 2 respectively.

For Karnataka, there were three different wicket-takers in the innings so far, but Koushik (1-31) has turned out to be the most economical one, with an economy of 1.47.

Vijaykumar Vyshak, who has been the visitors' highest wicket-taker in the season so far with 34 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 23.26 and best figures of 5-67, is next to Vyshak in terms of economy (2.16).

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 261 for 3 in 86 overs (Atharva Taide 109, Yash Rathod 93; Vasuki Koushik 1/31) vs Karnataka.

Musheer Khan leads Mumbai's recovery with unbeaten hundred

India U-19 World Cup star Musheer Khan came to Mumbai's rescue with his maiden first class hundred as the hosts recovered from a precarious position to reach 248 for five on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda, in Mumbai.

The 18-year-old Musheer, who was among the leading run-scorers in the recently-concluded U-19 World Cup in South Africa, was at the forefront of Mumbai's recovery who were jolted multiple times after electing to bat here at the BKC Ground.

Musheer raised a well-calculated 128 not out off 216 balls, studded with 10 fours, while putting on two crucial partnerships to lead the recovery for Mumbai who were reeling at 99 for four at one stage.

Musheer, the younger brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, came into the playing eleven as a replacement for the injured all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Baroda veteran Bhargav Bhatt (4/82) struck thrice to jolt Mumbai early in the contest, accounting for Prithvi Shaw (33), Bhupen Lalwani (19) and Ajinkya Rahane, whose ordinary form with the bat persisted.

The swashbuckling Shaw appeared to be in his usual elements cracking six boundaries to get 33 from just 46 balls, but he was stumped by Baroda wicketkeeper Mitesh Patel off Bhatt in the 14th over.

Shaw seemed to have done his job, having taken Mumbai off to a confident start, while putting on 57 runs for the first wicket with Bhupen Lalwani but once they were separated, it all went south for the home side playing in favourable conditions.

Baroda did not have to wait longer for further inroads as Mumbai's in-form opener Lalwani perished for just 19 from 41 balls with three fours, caught by Shivalik Sharma off Bhatt.

Rahane's ordinary run with the bat continued when the Mumbai captain was cleaned up by Bhatt for a mere 3, whereas Ninad Rathva piled up further pressure on the 41-time champions by removing all-rounder Shams Mulani (6) for cheap.

Coming in to bat at No. 3, Musheer did well to stem the flow of wickets for Mumbai with a 43-run stand for the fifth wicket with Suryansh Shedge (20), followed by a splendid unbeaten 106-run stand for the sixth wicket with Hardik Tamore.

Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter Tamore dropped anchor to play a perfect second fiddle to Musheer, scoring a mere 30 runs not out off 163 balls in their unbeaten century stand.

Earlier in the day, the players observed a two-minute silence on the passing away of former Maharashtra chief minister and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Manohar Joshi.

Mumbai players also took the field wearing black armbands in his memory.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 1st innings: 248/5 in 90 overs (Prithvi Shaw 33, Musheer Khan 128 batting, Hardik Tamore 30 batting; Bhargav Bhatt 4/82) vs Baroda.

Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra for 183

Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore continued his fine run in Ranji Trophy, scalping five wickets to help his side dismiss defending champions Saurashtra for 183 on day one of the quarterfinal match in Coimbatore.

With 43 wickets, the 27-year-old spinner has become the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far this season.

In reply, Tamil Nadu were 23 for 1, with Saurashtra ahead by 160 runs.

The visitors opted to bat after winning the toss and almost immediately suffered a setback with Kevin Jivrajani (0) falling prey to Sandeep Warrier.

Opener Harvik Desai (83) and Sheldon Jackson (22) added 47 more to the total before the latter was cleaned up by Sai Kishore.

Cheteshwar Pujara (2), Saurahstra's highest run-scorer this season, was sent back by Ajith Ram, with the score reading 61 for three.

Desai and Arpit Vasavada (25) then stitched a 44-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, the hosts ensured the partnership did last too long for comfort, with Ajith Ram trapping the latter leg before.

Thereafter, Saurashtra failed to get any proper partnership going, barely managing a couple of 30-plus stands.

Sai Kishore got rid of Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (0), Chirag Jani (0), skipper Jaydev Unadkat (1) and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (0) to bundle out the visitors for 183. Prerak Mankad remained unbeaten on 35.

Besides Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram and Sandeep Warrier also played their part in bowling, grabbing three and two wickets respectively.

Tamil Nadu too had an inauspicious start, losing Vimal Khumar (5) to Chirag Jani with just nine runs on the board.

Sai Kishore walked in next as the night-watchman, managing to bat out the remaining six overs for the day, as the hosts finished at 23 for one, trailing by 160 runs.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 183 in 77.1 overs (Harvik Desai 83; R Sai Kishore 5/66) lead Tamil Nadu 23/1 in 10 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 12; Chirag Jani 1/4) by 160 runs.

Andhra leave Madhya Pradesh reeling at 233/9

Pacers KV Sasikanth and Nitish Kumar Reddy shared seven wickets between them as Andhra roared back in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal to leave host Madhya Pradesh reeling at 233 for nine on the opening day in Indore.

Home openers Yash Dubey (64) and Himanshu Mantri (49) put on 123 runs for the first wicket at the Holkar Stadium but Andhra had gained complete control when the umpires called it time on the day's play.

Sasikanth (4/37) and Nitish (3/50) were the wreckers-in-chief while their pace colleague Girinath Reddy also toiled through the day for his 1/40 to spark a collapse in the opposition ranks.

The initial exchanges, however, belonged to Madhya Pradesh for whom opener Dubey struck seven fours and a six to make a composite 64 from 133 balls.

Dubey added 123 runs at a fair click with Mantri (49 from 97 balls, 4x4s, 1x6s), who missed out on his personal milestone.

From 123/1 at one stage in the second session's play, Madhya Pradesh collapsed to 227/9 despite Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain putting on 51 runs in between for the eighth wicket.

MP's No. 3 Harsh Gawli perished for 17 to become Sasikanth's second victim in the innings, while skipper Shubham Sharma (6) was trapped in front of the wickets by Nithish.

Venkatesh Iyer, the best batter for the hosts this season, was the next to be dismissed by Girinath. Anubhav Agarwal (0) and Avesh Khan (7) also failed to trouble the scorers.

Jain was unbeaten on 41 from 108 balls with the help of three fours and a six at stumps, whereas Kartikeya did his part to help take MP past the 200-run mark while scoring 29 off 79 balls with two fours.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 234/9 in 81 overs (Yash Dubey 64, Himanshu Mantri 49, Saransh Jain 41 batting; Nithish Kumar Reddy 3/50, KV Sasikanth 4/37) vs Andhra.