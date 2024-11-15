Ranji: J&K seal thrilling win over Tripura

IMAGE: Vivrant Sharma and Abid Mushtaq played pivotal roles in Jammu and Kashmir's win. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Abid Mushtaq/Instagram

Vivrant Sharma and Abid Mushtaq made contrasting fifties in Jammu and Kashmir's four-wicket win over Tripura on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Jammu on Friday.

Chasing 202 for an outright victory, J&K made 204 for six to cement their second position in the group behind leaders Vidarbha (27) with 23 points after five rounds.

Tripura remained in fifth place with 12 points.

The home side did the first job of bowling out Tripura, who started from overnight 170 for seven. The visitors added 41 runs before getting bundled out.

Aqib Nabi (4/54), Mushtaq (3/41) and Yudhvir Singh (3/39) shared the spoils for J&K.

Jammu and Kashmir's chase was not an easy process as they found themselves at a crisis point on multiple occasions at -- 48/3, 104/4 and then at 112/6.

But the icy Sharma (60 not out, 133b, 6x4, 2x6) and the fiery Mushtaq (53 not out, 53b, 4x4, 4x6) added 92 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket stand to earn J&K a crucial victory.



Odisha taste victory

After back-to-back innings defeats, Odisha tasted their first win of the season when they beat Maharashtra by three wickets.

The result swelled Odisha's tally to 10 points and now they are at sixth spot after five matches.

Maharashtra remained seventh with eight points.



Mumbai close in on a win



Pacers Mohit Avasthi and Shardul Thakur shared seven wickets between them as Mumbai skittled Services out for 182 in their second innings.

It meant that Mumbai will be chasing a modest 135 for victory. They closed the day at 24 for one, and now require 111 runs to register a win.

Mumbai are currently third on the table with 16 points.



Brief Scores:

In Cuttack: Maharashtra 162 and 166 all out in 53.4 overs (Sachin Dhas 38; RS Ghosh 39; Sumit Sharma 5/46, Govind Poddar 3/42) lost to Odisha: 200 and 130/7 in 36.2 overs (Govind Poddar 48; PH Solanki 3/12) by three wickets.

Odisha: 6 points. Maharashtra: 0



In Jammu: Tripura: 165 and 211 all out in 67 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 45, Srinivas Sharath 61; Auqib Nabi 4/54; Abid Mushtaq 3/41, Yudhvir Singh 3/39) lost to Jammu & Kashmir: 175 and 204/6 in 56 overs (Vivrant Sharma 60 not out, Abid Mushtaq 53 not out; Parvez Sultan 2/39) by 3 wickets.

J&K: 6 points; Tripura: 0.



In Delhi: Services 240 and 182 all out in 62 overs (AP Sharma 39, Pulkit Narang 35; Mohit Avasthi 4/48, Shardul Thakur 3/39) vs Mumbai: 288 all out in 73.1 overs (Ayush Mhatre 116, Shreyas Iyer 47; Pulkit Narang 3/47; N Yadav 3/61, AP Sharma 2/28) and 24/1 in 6 overs.

Rajasthan a wicket away from taking big first-innings lead against Uttarakhand

Left-arm seamer Aniket Choudhary grabbed four wickets as Rajasthan closed in on a massive first-innings lead despite an unbeaten century by Uttarakhand's middle-order batter Yuvraj Chaudhary in their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Dehradun.

Replying to Rajasthan's imposing first-innings total of 660/7 declared, Uttarakhand were 347/9 at stumps on the third day of the elite group game as the threat of follow-on loomed large.

Yuvraj, 23, was batting on a valiant 144 off 227 balls at the close of play and giving him company was Devendra Singh Bora, who was yet to open his account.

Resuming the day on 109 for two, Uttarakhand suffered a big blow right at the start as they lost skipper Ravikumar Samarth for 51, after the batter had added just one run to his overnight score.

Samarth made a brisk 51 off 59 balls before being dismissed by Aniket (4/79 in 26 overs).

Left-arm spinner Kukna Ajay Singh (3/80) bowled the other overnight batter, Swapnil Singh, for 36.

Yuvraj and Aditya Tare (28 off 48 balls) steadied the Uttarakhand innings with a 62-run stand for the fifth wicket before Ajay Singh had the latter stumped to again leave the home team in a spot of bother at 219/5.

Deepak Chahar disturbed Abhimanyu Singh's stumps to make it 236/6 for Uttarakhand and Ajay Singh compounded the home side's woes by removing Abhay Negi (19).

Desperately seeking a partnership, Uttarakhand found one finally as Yuvraj added 60 runs for the eighth wicket with Deepak Dhapola (10), with the former scoring 50 of those runs.

However, Uttarakhand lost two wickets in the same over with the score reading 347, the successful bowler being Aniket.

The twin blows by Aniket at the fag end of the day's play meant Uttarakhand trailed the visitors by a huge margin of 313 runs with just one wicket remaining.

While Yuvraj hit 16 fours and six sixes during his stay in the middle, Aniket and Ajay Singh were the most successful bowlers for Rajasthan, sharing seven wickets between them.

Earlier, on day two, Mahipal Lomror smashed his way to an unbeaten 300 off 360 balls after Kartik Sharma's 113.



Brief scores:

In Dehradun: Rajasthan 1st innings 660/7 declared vs Uttarakhand 1st innings 347/9 in 100 overs (Yuvraj Chaudhary batting 144; Aniket Choudhary 4/79, Kukna Ajay Singh 3/80).



In Nagpur: Gujarat 1st innings 343 all out vs Vidarbha 1st innings 512/8 in 148 overs (Danish Malewar 115, Karun Nair 123, Akshay Wadkar not out 104; Tejas Patel 3/79).



In Dharamsala: 85 and 334 vs Himachal Pradesh 1st innings 436/9. Himachal won by innings and 17 runs.



In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 1st innings 301 all out vs Andhra 1st innings 448/9 in 143 overs (Shaik Rasheed 203, Karan Shinde 109; Anikethreddy 4/137).