Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn Cheer India

Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn Cheer India

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 18, 2023 09:28 IST
IMAGE: Ajay Devgn was present at the Wankhede stadium to promote Bholaa, his coming film. Photograph: BCCI

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn was present at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Friday, March 17, 2023, as India took on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series.

The celebrity quotient at the first ODI was at an all-time high with Thalaiva present in the stadium to cheer on the Indian team.

Also seen in the VIP box, the incomparable Rajinikanth.

Devgn's presence in the stadium was soon trending on social media with the hashtag #BholaaAtIndVsAus.

Present at the stadium to promote Bholaa, his coming film, Devgn was seen conversing with Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Gavaskar.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn takes a lap around the Wankhede. Photograph: BCCI

Bholaa is set to release on March 30, and Devgn has been busy with the film's promotions. And what better place to do it than at a classic India-Australia clash at the Wankhede.

IMAGE: Thalaiva -- the incomparable movie megastar Rajinikanth -- cheers the Indian team. Photograph: Twitter

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj ripped through the Australian line-up as they were bowled out for 188 in 35.4 overs.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar quizzes Ajay Devgn as Sanjay Manjrekar tries hard to stifle a grin. Photograph: Twitter

While Ravindra Jadeja picked up two crucial wickets, Siraj and Shami led the attack with three wickets each.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
