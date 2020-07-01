Rajasthan Royals tie up with BCCI for unique cause

Source:

July 01, 2020 21:00 IST

In their bid to help professional cricketers gain valuable life-skills after their retirement, Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals, in a tie-up with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, will be offering a course in Sports Marketing for all those who have played Indian Premier League.

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) will share a list of players who they deem will be keen to opt for the course and can benefit from it in the long run.

Based on the feedback received from the first set of players, NCA, through BCCI, will work with Rajasthan Royals to further extend this course to a larger group of past and present IPL players.

It will be a collaborative certification programme under Australia's Deakin University & DeakinCo with National Cricket Academy preparing a list of all those who would undergo the course.

Speaking about the initiative, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Operating Officer, Rajasthan Royals said: "We are extremely happy to be working with the NCA through BCCI to provide the Online Sports Marketing course to current and former IPL players on a complimentary basis."

"With many players still unable to practice and compete, we are delighted to offer them another way to stimulate their mind and develop a new set of skills, through this purely online course. We would love it if these courses inspired many of them to enter the sports industry when their cricket careers are over."

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has already completed the course and is expected to help the RR franchise as and when the IPL kickstarts.

England star Jos Buttler and India's Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Aaron are also nearing completion of the course.