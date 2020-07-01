Chinese sponsorship in IPL: BCCI to take decision in 'best interest of country'

Source:

July 01, 2020 13:30 IST

'We will make a decision which will be in the best interest of cricket and country.'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision regarding Chinese sponsorship in the Indian Premier League will be made keeping in mind the 'best interest of cricket and country', a BCCI source said while confirming that no date has been fixed for the IPL review meeting yet.

"As of now, no date has been decided for the IPL review meeting. There are other issues that BCCI is looking into. The franchises are entitled to their opinion. We will make a decision which will be in the best interest of cricket and country. The meeting will take place once we work on all surrounding issues of IPL," the BCCI source stated.



Calls for boycotting Chinese products have intensified after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15.



Chinese mobile phone maker Vivo is the IPL title sponsor and it pays the BCCI Rs 440 crore annually for the five-year deal ending in 2022.



Other companies involved in the IPL -- Paytm, Swiggy, Dream 11 -- have Chinese investments. Not just the IPL, the teams too attract Chinese sponsorship.



India on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps including Tik Tok and UC Browser.



The Ministry of Information Technology had said in a release that it decided to block the 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".



Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Tuesday called for a gradual end to Chinese sponsorship in the IPL, which has been suspended indefinitely this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



"We should do it (sever ties with Chinese sponsors in IPL) for the sake of the nation. Country comes first, money is secondary. And it is the Indian Premier League, not the Chinese Premier League. It should lead by example and show the way," Wadia said.