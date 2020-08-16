News
Filled with gratitude says wife as Raina retires

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 16, 2020 16:20 IST
Suresh Raina

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Raina/Instagram

As Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced retirement from international cricket, his wife, Priyanka, said she is 'still processing this', adding that her 'heart is just filled with respect and gratitude'.

"Though I'm still processing this! All I can say is I'm bursting with pride, immense pride. My heart is just filled with respect & gratitude @ImRaina," Priyanka tweeted.

 

On Saturday, the World Cup-winning captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket. And minutes later, Raina also announced that he is retiring.

Raina is the first Indian batsman to register centuries in all three formats of the game.

Suresh Raina

The 33-year-old has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for India. The left-handed batsman scored 5,615 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 35.31.

He registered 768 runs in the longest format of the game with his highest score being 120. In the shortest format of the game, Raina scored 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18.

Raina was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the batsman had played crucial knocks in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the tournament. 

