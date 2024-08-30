News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rain washes out opening day of Pak-Bangladesh Test

Rain washes out opening day of Pak-Bangladesh Test

August 30, 2024 14:13 IST
Pakistan's hopes of levelling series against Bangladesh delayed by rain

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

The opening day's action in Pakistan's second Test against Bangladesh was washed out on Friday following incessant rain and a wet outfield at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The toss could not take place and the umpires inspected conditions around noon before calling off the day's play.

 

Smarting from a 10-wicket loss in the series opener at the same venue, Pakistan are keen to level the two-Test series but the inclement weather kept the teams off the field with more rain forecast for later in the day.

After their all-pace ploy backfired in the opening Test, Pakistan included leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in their playing XI and dropped speedster Shaheen Afridi.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
