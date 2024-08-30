News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'He was always there for me': Root's emotional tribute to Thorpe

'He was always there for me': Root's emotional tribute to Thorpe

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 30, 2024 12:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Joe Root dedicates his 100 to Graham Thorpe

IMAGE: The 33-year-old Joe Root moved to three figures in his 145th Test with a trademark four. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters/span>

Joe Root's magnificent century against Sri Lanka on Thursday was a fitting tribute to the late Graham Thorpe, a mentor who played a pivotal role in his development.

Root, who scored 143 off 206 deliveries to guide England to a commanding position in the second Test, expressed his gratitude to Thorpe, a former England captain and one of the finest batters of his generation.

 

"Thorpey was one of those people who offered me so much," Root said. "He saw something in me early on and worked tirelessly to help me improve my game against spin and pace. He was always there for me, offering support and advice throughout my career."

Thorpe, who earned 100 Test caps for England, was known for his stylish left-handed batting and his ability to spot young talent. He recognised Root's potential early on and played a key role in his rise to the top of the international game.

 

Video: Kind Courtesy England Cricket/X

“You're always having to evolve as a player, and you need people that you can bounce ideas off, people that can take pressure off you in different ways, and know how to talk to you when things aren't going well - and also when they are going well. I was very lucky to have someone like him... he was the one guy that was constant throughout that 10, 11, 12-year period,” Root elaborated.

"I could go to him under pressure, and I have a really good understanding of my own game and it evolved into more: I became good friends, and I really enjoyed spending a lot of time with him. It was nice to pay a small tribute. It's nothing, but he means a lot to me - and that was a small thank you."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Buchanan on key to India winning BGT again
Buchanan on key to India winning BGT again
SKY, Iyer, Sarfaraz fail as TNCA XI dominate
SKY, Iyer, Sarfaraz fail as TNCA XI dominate
Why Sachin Tendulkar Is So Happy
Why Sachin Tendulkar Is So Happy
Yudhra Trailer: Siddhant in Carnage Mode
Yudhra Trailer: Siddhant in Carnage Mode
'You Can't Take Bangladesh Lightly'
'You Can't Take Bangladesh Lightly'
Nauseating to sit next to NCP ministers: Sena leader
Nauseating to sit next to NCP ministers: Sena leader
The Day I Was Reborn
The Day I Was Reborn

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: Root's 33rd Test ton puts England in command

PIX: Root's 33rd Test ton puts England in command

"Cricket needs his great decision-making"

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances