'He was always there for me': Root's emotional tribute to Thorpe

IMAGE: The 33-year-old Joe Root moved to three figures in his 145th Test with a trademark four. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters/span>

Joe Root's magnificent century against Sri Lanka on Thursday was a fitting tribute to the late Graham Thorpe, a mentor who played a pivotal role in his development.

Root, who scored 143 off 206 deliveries to guide England to a commanding position in the second Test, expressed his gratitude to Thorpe, a former England captain and one of the finest batters of his generation.

"Thorpey was one of those people who offered me so much," Root said. "He saw something in me early on and worked tirelessly to help me improve my game against spin and pace. He was always there for me, offering support and advice throughout my career."

Thorpe, who earned 100 Test caps for England, was known for his stylish left-handed batting and his ability to spot young talent. He recognised Root's potential early on and played a key role in his rise to the top of the international game.

Video: Kind Courtesy England Cricket/X

“You're always having to evolve as a player, and you need people that you can bounce ideas off, people that can take pressure off you in different ways, and know how to talk to you when things aren't going well - and also when they are going well. I was very lucky to have someone like him... he was the one guy that was constant throughout that 10, 11, 12-year period,” Root elaborated.

"I could go to him under pressure, and I have a really good understanding of my own game and it evolved into more: I became good friends, and I really enjoyed spending a lot of time with him. It was nice to pay a small tribute. It's nothing, but he means a lot to me - and that was a small thank you."