Rain washes out morning session in second Test

August 17, 2020 18:25 IST

Images from Day 5 of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl, in Southampton, on Monday

IMAGE: An umpire inspects the pitch as rain delays the start of play. Photograph: Glyn Kirk//Reuters

There was no play in the morning session on day five of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Monday as the game headed towards an inevitable draw.

Only 96.2 overs have been possible in the Test, with Pakistan bowled out for 236 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

IMAGE: Match Umpires Richard Kettleborough, left, Reserve Umpire Martin Saggers, centre, and Michael Gough, right, access the outfield during a pitch inspection. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The home side are seven for one in their reply with Dom Sibley (2 not out) and Zak Crawley (5 not out) to bat if play is possible, with a wet outfield now the major problem.

The umpires will inspect the ground at 1.40pm BST.

England won the first Test in Manchester by three wickets. The final match of the series is set to start in Southampton on Friday.