Dhoni should have announced retirement from the ground: Inzamam

August 17, 2020 15:58 IST

Inzamam also labelled Dhoni as the best Indian skipper and credited him for developing match-winners like Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni should have announced his retirement from the ground.

His remark came as Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, calling time on his 16-year-long career.

"Dhoni has millions of fans across the globe who want to see him play on the ground. In my opinion, a player of such stature, shouldn't have taken retirement while sitting at home. He should have announced retirement from the ground," Inzamam said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

"This is the same thing, I once told Sachin Tendulkar. When you have such a big fan following, you should ideally end your journey from the ground, after all, it is this ground where you earned such respect and stardom. In my opinion, even Dhoni should have done the same then his fans would have been happier, including me, since I rate him as the best Indian skipper," he added.

"MS Dhoni is such a clever cricketer that he knew how to build players. Suresh Raina and R Ashwin are two best players, MS Dhoni produced. His level of understanding of the sport was so good that he used to pick players and then turn them into great players," Inzamam said.

"Dhoni is that player who knew how to finish the match. He is not the kind who will score a century in every match, but he built his innings in such a manner that the team finishes on the winning side," he added.