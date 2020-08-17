Dhoni was a more natural wicketkeeper compared to others, says Saha

Source:

August 17, 2020

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni stumps Australia's Glenn Maxwell during an ODI in Indore, on September 24, 2017. Photograph: BCCI

India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was more natural with the wicketkeeping gloves as compared to others who have played a similar role in cricket.

Saha also said that just talking to Dhoni benefitted his game and he learnt how to bat and keep in different conditions throughout the world.

"When Mahi bhai is free, he likes to play computer games, so I didn't disturb him often, but I used to talk to him during our practice sessions. I also interacted quite a bit with Dhoni when I was a part of the CSK (Chennai Super Kings) squad for three years, I talked to him about various things including how to bat and keep in different conditions," Saha told Deep Das Gupta in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.



"I spoke to him about other keepers as well, I always felt that Dhoni was a more natural wicketkeeper compared to others. I benefitted a lot just by talking to Mahi Bhai," he added.



Regarded as the quickest with the gloves, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper.



In December 2014, Dhoni shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from Tests, thereby giving a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career in December 2014 after playing 90 Tests, in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09



Dhoni is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its inaugural edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa.



The Jharkhand wicketkeeper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.