August 17, 2020 17:48 IST

IMAGE: Mithali Raj, second from left, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, centre, and other Indian cricket stars on BCCI's promotion for the team jersey, January 12, 2017. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Mithali Raj says she has always admired Mahendra Singh Dhoni, for his nerves of steel during pressure situations.

In a video message posted on Twitter, India's women's ODI skipper waxed eloquent about the cricket legend who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15.

'Dhoni is an inspiration and institution in himself. He literally walks the talk, he is the dream of every small-town boy who wants to play for the country and achieve it all,' Mithali tweeted.

'I have admired him for his nerves of steel, and for his innate calm and cool visage even in difficult situations. And, of course, his inimitable style, whether it's his batting or his wicket-keeping.'

'That helicopter shot outside of any cricketing textbook is a testament of his originality and talent and immense self-belief.'

'There will never another like him. M S Dhoni is a legend, etched in time forever.'