Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rain brings early end to 2nd Test; NZ win series

December 03, 2019 08:54 IST

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: New Zealand's Kane Williamson and England's Ben Stokes during the match. Photograph: Ross Setford/Reuters

Rain washed out the final two sessions of the second Test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday with the match ending in a draw and giving the hosts a 1-0 series victory.

 

Kane Williamson rode his luck to reach his 21st Test century before rain stopped play shortly after lunch on the fifth day.

Williamson, who was dropped on 39 and 62 before almost running himself out on 97, was on 104 when rain started to fall at 1.55 p.m. (0055 GMT) with his side on 241-2 and holding a 140-run lead.

Ross Taylor had brought up his 19th test century with a four and two sixes off successive balls from Joe Root to move to 105 just moments before rain forced the players off.

The pair had put on 213 runs for the third wicket.

New Zealand won the first game at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

