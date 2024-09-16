News
Rahul To Return To RCB?

Rahul To Return To RCB?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 16, 2024 18:38 IST
KL Rahul RCB

 

K L Rahul's cover drive can thrill a classic cricket lover's heart and his effortless strokemaking easily endears him to fans.

Rahul's fandom began from his early cricketing days in Bengaluru and it got stronger with his exploits for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and then in the Indian cricket team.

When Rahul met his fan Kunal Yadav, he was left gushing when told 'We are wishing you come back to RCB. I'm a die-hard RCB fan and you playing past in the RCB... definitely the rumours I've heard. I won't say anything but I'm just wishing and praying that you come into RCB,' to which Rahul replied 'Let's hope.'

'I'm happy that KL Rahul knows about the rumours that are going around for him & RCB. Please boss change your IPL team!' tweeted Yadav with the video clip of their conversation.

Rahul was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a hefty ₹17 crore (Rs 170 million) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, but an animated chat with LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka after a big loss after an IPL 2024 game has raised doubts over his future at the franchise.

With a IPL mega auction set to take place ahead of IPL 2025, Rahul is strongly linked to a move to his former franchise RCB where he played four seasons between 2013 and 2016.

REDIFF CRICKET
