Rahul, Stoinis bring more than one facet: Goenka

Rahul, Stoinis bring more than one facet: Goenka

Source: PTI
January 22, 2022 17:47 IST
IMAGE: KL Rahul represented Punjab Kings in 2021 edition of IPLPhotograph: BCCI

The other new side in IPL -- the Lucknow team has signed India limited overs vice-captain KL Rahul, big hitting Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi as its draft picks and team owner Sanjiv Goenka said the reason for picking the trio is that they are multi-dimensional players. 

 

"There were multiple things. We were looking at not only building a team for one or two seasons, as we did in the case of Pune, but actually, building the foundation for a team, which will compete successfully for many years," said Goenka on said on Star Sports' 'IPL: Selection Day.' 

"We were also looking for players with more than one facet, so not singular-dimension players. So, KL is not only an outstanding batsman, he's a great wicketkeeper. 

“Marcus is a great finisher, a good bowler, and a phenomenal fielder. Ravi brings a unique dimension to the spin department and is an exceptional fielder," he added. 

Goenka said the two main focus while selecting players was longevity and multi-dimensionalism. 

"So, we looked for players, who could do more than just one thing; players who would be with the franchise for several years - three, four, five, six, seven, eight years. 

"And KL is in the batting department, Marcus is an all-rounder and Ravi is a bowler, so we have tried to cover all the three departments."

Source: PTI
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

