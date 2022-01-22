News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022 to be held in India without crowd: BCCI

IPL 2022 to be held in India without crowd: BCCI

Source: ANI
January 22, 2022 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: IPL 2021 was a stop start one with half of the event happening in India and later half in UAE due to Covid-19. Photograph: BCCI

A top Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source confirmed that the The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will be held in India.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed that if the COVID-19 subsides in the country, then the board will go ahead with hosting the IPL 2022 in India.

"IPL 2022 will be held in India and the tournament will be staged without crowds in attendance. Likely venues for IPL 2022 are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and if needed, we can look at Pune as well," the source said.

The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction. The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players).

The IPL auction is set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL auction: The stars who could attract big money
IPL auction: The stars who could attract big money
India Must Make Changes For 3rd ODI
India Must Make Changes For 3rd ODI
U-19 WC: Sri Lanka, South Africa qualify for quarters
U-19 WC: Sri Lanka, South Africa qualify for quarters
119 of 160 Cong candidates for UP polls are debutants
119 of 160 Cong candidates for UP polls are debutants
Aus Open PIX: Medvedev cruises into 4th round
Aus Open PIX: Medvedev cruises into 4th round
Denied ticket, ex-Goa CM Parsekar to quit BJP
Denied ticket, ex-Goa CM Parsekar to quit BJP
Subhas Bhowmick: The 'Jose Mourinho' of Kolkata Maidan
Subhas Bhowmick: The 'Jose Mourinho' of Kolkata Maidan

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

3rd ODI: Can India avoid series whitewash vs SA?

3rd ODI: Can India avoid series whitewash vs SA?

Pant says working on how to bat according to situation

Pant says working on how to bat according to situation

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances