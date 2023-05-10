News
KL Rahul on road to recovery after successful surgery

KL Rahul on road to recovery after successful surgery

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 10, 2023 12:01 IST
KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Twitter

After sustaining a thigh injury while fielding for his IPL team Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this month, 31-year-old KL Rahul has successfully undergone surgery and is now focused on making a speedy return to the Indian national side.

Unfortunately, due to his injury, he was forced to withdraw from the lucrative T20 tournament and will also miss next month's highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in England.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery. It was successful," Rahul wrote on his social media handles.

"A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly," the LSG skipper added.

KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Twitter

Rahul, who was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the Indian squad for the WTC final scheduled at The Oval from June 7-12, added he was "determined" to return to the field.

"I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards," he said.

KL Rahul, who is known for his proficiency across all cricket formats, has set his sights on returning to the national team for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, both of which will be hosted in India later this year.

Despite his recent injury setback, Rahul is determined to make a swift recovery and earn his spot back in the squad for these important tournaments.

