Rahul Or Pant? India Face Tricky ODI Selection Dilemma

Rahul Or Pant? India Face Tricky ODI Selection Dilemma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 28, 2025 19:32 IST
November 28, 2025 19:32 IST

While playing both is not impossible, it will hinge on how much batting depth India want in Ranchi's cooler evening conditions, where chasing might require an elongated line-up.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma walks out to bat during a net session in Ranchi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rishabh Pant's place in the playing eleven is far from guaranteed, while Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy are locked in a tight contest for the additional all-rounder's slot as India confront several selection dilemmas ahead of Sunday's first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi.

At the same time, broader needs of the white-ball season will also weigh heavy on India team management's mind when they tackle the tricky selection questions.

Balance and conditions will largely dictate the selection but with several seniors rested, the opening game of the series could offer a glimpse into the selectors' medium-term planning.

The biggest talking point is whether both skipper KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant can fit into the XI if the latter is not assigned wicketkeeping duties.

Pant has faced a barrage of criticism for the manner in which he got out in the Guwahati Test but that is the brand of cricket that Pant has always played.

If Rahul, the designated captain, dons the gloves, that leaves the team think-tank with a tactical dilemma -- can they afford to play Pant solely as a middle-order batter?

Pant's return to ODI cricket is strategically significant, as his left-handed presence lends balance to an otherwise right-heavy line-up.

While playing both is not impossible, it will hinge on how much batting depth India want in Ranchi's cooler evening conditions, where chasing might require an elongated line-up.

But fitting both in may require sacrificing either batting depth at No. 7 or the second all-rounder.

Another key decision centres around the all-rounder's slot: Nitish Reddy or Washington.

The pitch at the JSCA Stadium has traditionally offered grip to spinners, but early winter conditions and a hint of grass could keep seam-bowling all-rounders in the frame.

Nitish offers hit-the-deck bowling and late-over hitting -- qualities India have lacked in ODIs.

Washington, on the other hand, provides control in the Powerplay, match-up advantages against left-handers, and an extra batting option at No. 7.

If India leans towards a more conservative, control-heavy approach, Washington walks in. If they want impact with the ball and a power-hitting cushion at the death, Nitish could get the nod.

The composition of the pace attack will also be under scrutiny with India likely to play Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna.

With South Africa boasting aggressive batters like Matthew Breetzke and Aiden Markram, India might opt for a two-plus-one template -- two frontline pacers supported by an all-rounder.

In that scenario, Arshdeep's new-ball swing and Harshit's high-pace bursts become valuable.

The spin department presents its own puzzle. If Washington plays, India may go with a single wrist-spinner; and if he sits out, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi could form an attacking spin duo.

Among the batters, a key piece of the puzzle is Tilak, whose white-ball stocks have risen rapidly over the last year. Tilak's ability to bat at multiple positions — from an aggressive No. 3 to a stabilising No. 5 or 6 -- makes him a strong candidate in a reshuffled middle-order.

His part-time off-spin also adds tactical value if India opt for a single frontline finger-spinner. Most likely he can bat at No. 5 on Sunday and either him or Pant will play.

 

Shreyas Iyer's continued recovery means the middle-order may see a shake-up, with players like Ruturaj Gaikwad in contention depending on the flexibility India desire. He is largely an opener and Yashasvi Jaiswal will mostly keep that place.

At the nets on Friday, Gaikwad batted ahead of Tilak and had a discussion with under-fire coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rahul afterwards.

The final call may ultimately rest on conditions under lights, which Morkel indicated would be a factor.

"Yesterday (Thursday) when I stepped off the plane, it was much colder. It'll be interesting to see what the ball does in the evenings. We're practising under lights today, so that will give us a good indication," bowling coach Morkel said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
