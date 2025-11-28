HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India to host Sri Lanka in T20I series next month

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
November 28, 2025 14:35 IST

Sri Lanka had beaten India to win the Asia Cup T20 tournament in July 28

IMAGE: Sri Lanka had beaten India to win the Asia Cup T20 tournament in July last year. Photograph: Asian Women's Council/X

The Indian women's team will take on Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series in Visakhapatnam and Trivandrum from December 21 to 30, the BCCI said on Friday, days after a scheduled rubber against Bangladesh was postponed due to political tensions between the two countries.

This will be the first assignment for the 'Women in Blue' after their ODI World Cup-winning campaign earlier this year.

 

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the schedule for the upcoming Women's T20I series as India hosts Sri Lanka for a five-match contest next month. The series will begin in Visakhapatnam before moving to Thiruvananthapuram for the remaining fixtures," the BCCI said in a statement.

As per the original schedule, the Indian women's team was supposed to play a home series against Bangladesh during the same time.

The Sri Lankans will be playing a T20I bilateral series in India for the first time since 2016, which the hosts won 3-0.

India last played a T20I series in July this year, when they registered a historic win in England. India won that series, their first in England, 3-2.

Schedule:

1st T20I: December 21, Visakhapatnam

2nd T20I: December 23, Visakhapatnam

3rd T20I: December 26, Thiruvananthapuram

4th T20I: December 28, Thiruvananthapuram

5th T20I: December 30, Thiruvananthapuram.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
