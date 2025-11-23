HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul named captain for SA ODIs; Kohli, Rohit included

November 23, 2025 17:29 IST

K L Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul. Photograph: ANI Photo

K L Rahul was named as India's captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30.

Rahul, who is India's first wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs, takes over the captaincy after regular skipper Shubman Gill missed the series because of a neck injury. Rishabh Pant was picked as the second wicketkeeper in the squad.

Gill, who suffered the neck injury while batting in the opening Test in Kolkata, missed the ongoing second and final Test against South Africa in Guwahati.

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer was also ruled out

of the ODI series following a spleen injury sustained in Australia.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will open alongside Rohit Sharma, while Abhishek Sharma -- a regular in India's List A set-up -- could serve as reserve opener, with senior pro Virat Kohli in the middle order.

Ruturaj Gaikwad also earned a call-up to the ODI team along with Dhruv Jurel.

 

India's squad for South Africa ODIs: K L Rahul (Captain, w/k), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

