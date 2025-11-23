Muthusamy joins elite list with maiden Test century!

IMAGE: Senuran Muthusamy top-scored for South Africa with 109 to put the visitors in control during Day 2 of the second Test in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

South African all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy became only the third South African batter to register a Test century batting at No 7 or below against India in India, during Day 2 of the second and final Test in Guwahati on Sunday.



Muthusamy top-scored for South Africa with 109 from 206 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. He became the third South Africa batter to register a Test hundred from No. 7 or lower against India, after Quinton de Kock (111, Visakhapatnam, 2019) and Lance Klusener (102 not out, Cape Town, 1997).



His 94-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Marco Jansen helped South Africa post a healthy 489

in their first innings.Jansen was unlucky to miss out on his century as he was bowled off an inside edge off Kuldeep Yadav for 93.

This is the first time that two South Africam batters batting at No 7 or lower have scored fifties in a Test innings against India.



India, under head coach Gautam Gambhir, continues to break the wrong records. This is the only second time in the last 13 years when two visiting batters have gone past 50 runs from number seven or lower in a Test innings against India in India, with Liam Dawson (66 not out) and Adil Rashid (60) at Chepauk in 2016 being the previous ones to do so.



