HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Muthusamy joins elite list with maiden Test century!

Muthusamy joins elite list with maiden Test century!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 23, 2025 16:02 IST

x

Senuran Muthusamy

IMAGE: Senuran Muthusamy top-scored for South Africa with 109 to put the visitors in control during Day 2 of the second Test in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

South African all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy became only the third South African batter to register a Test century batting at No 7 or below against India in India, during Day 2 of the second and final Test in Guwahati on Sunday.

Muthusamy top-scored for South Africa with 109 from 206 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. He became the third South Africa batter to register a Test hundred from No. 7 or lower against India, after Quinton de Kock (111, Visakhapatnam, 2019) and Lance Klusener (102 not out, Cape Town, 1997).

His 94-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Marco Jansen helped South Africa post a healthy 489

in their first innings.

Jansen was unlucky to miss out on his century as he was bowled off an inside edge off Kuldeep Yadav for 93.

 

This is the first time that two South Africam batters batting at No 7 or lower have scored fifties in a Test innings against India.

India, under head coach Gautam Gambhir, continues to break the wrong records. This is the only second time in the last 13 years when two visiting batters have gone past 50 runs from number seven or lower in a Test innings against India in India, with Liam Dawson (66 not out) and Adil Rashid (60) at Chepauk in 2016 being the previous ones to do so.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Muthusamy's ton, Jansen's 93 guides SA to 489
Muthusamy's ton, Jansen's 93 guides SA to 489
SEE: Team India Dances for Smriti Mandhana
SEE: Team India Dances for Smriti Mandhana
Indian Women Win Blind T20 Cricket World Cup
Indian Women Win Blind T20 Cricket World Cup
'In November, Travis Head cooks. He completely cooked it'
'In November, Travis Head cooks. He completely cooked it'
'That Was Some Knock...' Stokes In Awe Of Head Hundred
'That Was Some Knock...' Stokes In Awe Of Head Hundred

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Parent of Al-Falah University Student talks about children s future with college professors1:53

Parent of Al-Falah University Student talks about...

World leaders attending the G20 Summit 2025 gather for family photograph0:38

World leaders attending the G20 Summit 2025 gather for...

Nita Ambani expresses gratitude & deep respect to martyrs of terror attacks1:30

Nita Ambani expresses gratitude & deep respect to martyrs...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO