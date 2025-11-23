HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » Indian Women Win Blind T20 Cricket World Cup

Indian Women Win Blind T20 Cricket World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 23, 2025 15:13 IST

India blind women's team

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the T20 Blind Women's World Cup in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: Differently Abled Cricket Council of India/X

India won the inaugural Blind T20 Women's World Cup after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final at the P Sara Oval, in Colombo, on Sunday.

India restricted Nepal to 114/5 after opting to bowl before they coasted to 117/3 in just 12 overs to win the title.

Such was India's domination that Nepal managed just a single boundary in their 20

overs.

Phula Saren top-scored for India in the run chase with an unbeaten 44.

India had beaten Australia in the first semi-final, while Nepal outclassed Pakistan in the second semis on Saturday.

 

Co-hosts Sri Lanka could win only one game -- against the USA -- out of the five preliminary round games.

Pakistan's Mehreen Ali, a B3 or partially sighted player, was the star batter in the six-team tournament, scoring over 600 runs, including a 78-ball 230 against Sri Lanka. She also scored 133 against Australia.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
