News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

Rahul fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

September 05, 2021 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India openers K L Rahul, left, and Rohit Sharma wait for the review after the former is caught behind off England pacer James Anderson during Day 3 of the fourth Test, at The Kia Oval in London, on Saturday.

IMAGE: India openers K L Rahul, left, and Rohit Sharma wait for the review after the former is caught behind off England pacer James Anderson during Day 3 of the fourth Test, at The Kia Oval in London, on Saturday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

India opener KL Rahul was fined 15 per cent of his match fee on Sunday for showing dissent at the umpire's decision after being adjudged caught behind following a DRS review, on the third day of the fourth Test against England, at The Oval.

 

The incident occurred in the 34th over of India's second innings on Saturday. Rahul scored a patient 46 off 101 balls before being caught off James Anderson.

Anderson bowled a peach of delivery that rose from full length and got a faint edge, which went straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

India's opener wasn't happy about the decision, and gestured that the spike in ball tracker was his bat hitting the pad. However, television replays suggested that it was a correct decision.

It was a breach of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

"Rahul was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match," read a statement from the ICC.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Rahul, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Rahul admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Mike Burns levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Demerit points remain on a player or player support personnel's disciplinary record for a period of 24 months from their imposition following which they are expunged.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Opening the batting was my last chance in Tests: Rohit
Opening the batting was my last chance in Tests: Rohit
'You have to give Rohit a lot of credit'
'You have to give Rohit a lot of credit'
PIX: Rohit's century helps India take control on Day 3
PIX: Rohit's century helps India take control on Day 3
Easing of curbs subject to oxygen availability: Uddhav
Easing of curbs subject to oxygen availability: Uddhav
India Head Coach Shastri tests positive for COVID-19
India Head Coach Shastri tests positive for COVID-19
FPIs net buyers in Aug; invest Rs 16,459 cr
FPIs net buyers in Aug; invest Rs 16,459 cr
BJP makes grand plans to mark Modi's 71st birthday
BJP makes grand plans to mark Modi's 71st birthday

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

India Head Coach Shastri tests positive for COVID-19

India Head Coach Shastri tests positive for COVID-19

Day 3 Belonged to The Hitman

Day 3 Belonged to The Hitman

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances