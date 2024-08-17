Pakistan Cricket Wants Arshad Nadeem To...

IMAGE: Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, who now holds the Olympic record in the javelin throw event. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Pakistan's cricket team is looking to draw inspiration from the nation's newfound Olympic hero, Arshad Nadeem.

The javelin thrower's historic gold medal win at the Paris Olympics has sent shockwaves of pride across the country, and the cricket team is keen to tap into that same winning spirit.

Head Coach Jason Gillespie has extended an invitation for Nadeem to visit the team's dressing room, believing his presence could serve as a significant morale boost.

Gillespie expressed admiration for the support shown by the cricket team to Nadeem during the Olympics and emphasised the potential positive impact of a visit.

IMAGE: Captain Shaan Masood with Coach Jason Gillespie. Photograph: Kind courtesy PCB/X

'We would love to invite Arshad Nadeem to the dressing room as well. I saw all the Shaheens cheering him on during the Olympics. Having him visit and share his gold medal with the team would be a fantastic boost, especially with the Olympic spirit still in the air. It was a wonderful moment, and we extend an open invitation for him to visit the dressing room,' Gillespie said on the PCB Podcast.

While Captain Shan Masood acknowledged the immense pressure faced by Pakistani athletes, he reframed it as a privilege to represent the nation.

He emphasised the importance of using Arshad Nadeem's success as motivation rather than added pressure.

'Does it put pressure on the team? I don't see it as pressure but as a privilege. Representing Pakistan is a huge honour, and every day we play is a privilege. We should feel extremely proud and grateful to represent our country,' Masood said on the PCB Podcast.

'Arshad Nadeem's success motivates us to seize our opportunity to do something good for Pakistan.'