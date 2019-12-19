Dravid's son Samit hits double century in U-14 match

December 19, 2019 19:21 IST

Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid's son Samit seems to be following in his illustrious father's footsteps with consistent performances with the bat in age group cricket.

The in-form Samit Dravid scored a brilliant 201 in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Bengaluru.

14-year-old Samit, who bats right-handed, stroked 22 fours in his 250-ball knock in the first innings for Vice-President's XI and followed it up with another good innings of 94 not out in the second innings.

And he also did his bit with the ball, picking up three wickets for 26 runs, but the match against Dharwad Zone finished in a draw.

Former India captain Dravid is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

FILE IMAGE: Samit Dravid bats during an Under-14 match, in Bengaluru, in April 2016.