Dravid's pep talk to Indian women's team

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid with the Indian women's team in NCA ahead of their tour of Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI

Hours before leaving for the World Test Championship final against Australia in London next month, India men's team head coach Rahul Dravid spent some quality time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and gave a pep talk to women cricketers ahead of their tour of Bangladesh.

The Indian women's team is currently undergoing a conditioning camp at the NCA ahead of its tour of Bangladesh, where it will play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is.



"Head Coach Rahul Dravid had a very insightful interaction with the Senior Women cricketers at NCA, Bangalore. They got a new perspective on preparation, the need for constant improvement and the process of chasing excellence. We thank Mr Rahul Dravid for making time for this interaction with India's top women cricketers," BCCI tweeted.





Rahul was accompanied by NCA head V V S Laxman during the session which was attended by country's top cricketers, including Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Puja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque and Arundhati Reddy to name a few.