Rohit-Kohli retirement: SL aim to capitalize on India's transition

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's interim head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya, aims for his team to capitalize on the recent retirements of India's seasoned batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, during the upcoming T20I series. Photograph: Sanath Jayasuriya/Instagram

Sri Lanka's interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya on Wednesday revealed that IPL side Rajasthan Royal's high performance director Zubin Bharucha has helped his batters prepare for the upcoming T20I series against India, where he expects them to take advantage of the recent retirements by stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Rohit, Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja retired from the T20 Internationals after India's World Cup triumph last month. The T20 series against Sri Lanka will get underway in Pallekele on July 27.



Jayasuriya revealed despite some of the Sri Lankan players' involvement in the Lanka Premier League, they have held a six-day camp with Bharucha.



"We just started the sessions just after the LPL. Most of the players are playing the LPL, so they were busy with cricket and what we wanted (for them) was to play cricket as much as possible," he said.



"We got Zubin from Rajasthan Royals and we had about six days of work and also with the other cricketers who finished with the LPL. I hope the players have learnt what you (management) wanted to do in terms of practice and their technique.



"The preparation was good, and we have two more days in Kandy before the T20 starts," he added.



Jayasuriya said the sessions with Bharucha were intense and the players have been able to learn a lot from him.



"It is important to learn as international cricketers new techniques, new approaches and shot making to be effective," he said.



India also have a new captain in Suryakumar Yadav for T20Is and Jayasuriya, while acknowledging

the struggles of his side, urged them to make the most of the opportunity."Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are best players in the world. Looking at their talent and the kind of cricket they have played we all know where they belong, along with Jadeja," Jayasuriya was quoted as saying by Associated Press during a press meet."Their absence will be loss to the Indian team and we have to take maximum advantage out of that,” he said.Heads rolled in the top management of Sri Lanka team after the debacle in the T20 World Cup in the Americas.After Sri Lanka made a preliminary round exit, upon return the team captain Wanindu Hasaranga, head coach Chris Silverwood and high performance consultant Mahela Jayawardena all resigned.When asked about Sri Lanka's current state, Jayasuriya hopes the players are able to develop themselves."It is up to the players, we have been doing all the work in terms of practice, we have given training, we have got best coaches. I think Sri Lanka Cricket has provided most of the things and now it is up to the players," he said."For the present cricketers to come to that level, we have been doing all the necessary work and I hope in next two years there will be a lot of development in these boys," the batting great added."We need to give a little bit of time. I know, for the cricket-loving public it is frustrating sometimes but be patient, give us time, we are working ion it. It is really hard work on it with the players and they will do well."The 1996 World Cup winner said Sri Lanka have enough talent in ranks to come out of troubled times while acknowledging the frustration of the fans."We have enough of talent. What we want (from them) is to go out in the middle and deliver -- it is not easy, we know that," he said."We have delivered when we were playing and now the time has come, people are waiting for this present team to perform and with what we are doing at the moment they will deliver very soon," he added.