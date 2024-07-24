News
Bangladesh drub minnows Malaysia by thumping margin

Source: PTI
July 24, 2024 22:38 IST
IMAGE: Bangla players celebrate a wicket against Malaysia. Photograph: ICC/X

Bangladesh dominated Malaysia in the Women's Asia Cup match and clinched a thumping 114-run win at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to bat against Malaysia and their decision did go in their favour as they got an upper hand with some fine batting.

Murshida Khatun (80 runs from 59 balls, 10 fours and 1 six) and Dilara Akter (33 runs from 20 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) opened for Bangladesh and scored a 65-run partnership.

After the dismissal of two Bangladesh openers, Dilara and Khatun, skipper Nigar Sultana (62* runs from 37 balls, 5 fours and 2 sixes) and Rumana Ahmed (6* runs from 4 balls, 1 four) took charge of the game and powered Bangladesh to 191/2.

Mahirah Izzati Ismail and Elsa Hunter were the only wicket-takers for Malaysia in the first inning.

 

During the run chase, Malaysia struggled to score runs. Winifred Duraisingam's side failed to negotiate Bangladesh's bowling attack.

Elsa Hunter (20 runs from 23 balls, 4 fours) and Mahirah Izzati Ismail (15 runs from 25 balls, 2 fours) were the highest run scorers among the Malaysian batters.

Nahida Akter led the Bangladesh bowling attack after she scalped two wickets and gave 13 runs in her four-over spell. The Bangladesh bowlers restricted Malaysia to 77/8 and sealed a 114-run win in the match.

Sabikun Nahar, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni and Shorna Akter picked up one wicket each in their spells in the second inning.

Murshida Khatun was named the 'Player of the Match' after she played an 80-run knock in the first inning.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 191/2 (Murshida Khatun 80, Nigar Sultana 62*, Dilara Akter 33; Elsa Hunter 1/27) beat Malaysia 77/8 (Elsa Hunter 20, Mahirah Izzati Ismail 15, Wan Julia 11; Nahida Akter 2/13).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
