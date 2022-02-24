News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahane, Pujara continue to struggle in Ranji Trophy

Rahane, Pujara continue to struggle in Ranji Trophy

Source: ANI
February 24, 2022 16:43 IST
Ajinkya Rahabe and Cheteshwar Pujara made low scores in their respective Ranji Trophy matches

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahabe and Cheteshwar Pujara made low scores in their respective Ranji Trophy matches on Thursday. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Things are going from bad to worse for veteran Indian cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as both the batters were dismissed cheaply in their respected Ranji Trophy matches.

 

Mumbai’s Rahane was dismissed for a duck against Goa while Saurashtra's Pujara was dismissed for 8 against Odisha.

Rahane's stay at the crease lasted for only three balls as he was dismissed by medium-pacer Lakshay Garg for a duck. When Rahane walked in to bat Mumbai were already struggling at 30 for 2 and his dismissal reduced his side to 30 for 3 in the Elite Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rahane scored a century in his previous Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra but failed to deliver in the first innings against Goa.

For Saurashtra’s Pujara too, it was not a good day at the office as he lasted just six balls after being dismissed by medium-pacer Debabrata Pradhan for 8 against Odisha in Elite Group D match at the Sardar Patel Stadium B in Ahmedabad.

In his short stay at the crease, Pujara went on to hit two boundaries. In his previous Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai Pujara scored a four-ball duck in the first innings and scored 91 of 83 balls in the second innings.

Source: ANI
