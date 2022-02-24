News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'My coach can hear bombing from his room'

By Rediff Sports
February 24, 2022 11:36 IST
Sharad Kumar trained in Ukraine for three years ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics

IMAGE: Sharad Kumar trained in Ukraine for three years ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photograph: Sharad Kumar/Twitter

Indian Paralympian Sharad Kumar on Thursday, expressed concern for his Ukranian coach after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday.

 

The Arjuna Awardee is coached by Ukranian Evgeny Nikitin.

‘Just spoke to my coach in Ukraine Kharkiv , he is worried , he can hear bombing from his room, he is planning to move to his garage underground,’ the Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist and high jumper tweeted on Thursday.

Multiple explosions were heard near the main airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev early Thursday, with media reports indicating several explosions in the Boryspil area to the east of the capital.

According to CNN, at least two massive explosions were reported in the early hours of Thursday.

Rediff Sports
Why this para athlete is anxious about the future
'If Putin succeeds, Russia will be a great power'
Champions League: Man U draw at Atletico; Benfica held
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sports stars voice concern
Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv
Military op aimed at demilitarising Ukraine: Putin
Saddest moment of my tenure, says UN chief Guterres
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

Explosions heard in Kiev as Putin orders military op

It's full-scale invasion, cities under attack: Ukraine

