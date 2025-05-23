'Rahane is born to play 100 Tests'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane has a commendable record in English conditions. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Ajinkya Rahane's potential inclusion in India's Test squad for the upcoming England tour has sparked considerable debate among cricket enthusiasts and analysts alike.

While some advocate for his experience and past performances, others question his recent form and consistency.

Experience and Past Success: Rahane has a commendable record in English conditions, notably scoring a match-winning century at Lord's during India's 2014 tour. His leadership during India's historic series win in Australia in 2021 further underscores his value to the team.

Recent Domestic Form: In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Rahane amassed 447 runs at an average of 39.72, including a match-winning 108 against Haryana. His performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was the highest run-scorer, also highlights his current form .

Giving his vote for Rahane's inclusion in the side, former Mumbai and cricket historian Marcus Couto told Rediff: "Ajinkya should be called back to the team. He was born to play 100 Test matches. He has been a regular visitor to county Cricket. A fit cricketer and a brilliant reader of the game progress, could be the last discipline player in Indian cricket."

Just last week, former India opener Aakash Chopra has floated the idea of bringing back veteran batters Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for the challenging tour of England starting June 20.

'If Virat Kohli is not going, although we've heard someone is trying to convince him, can Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara return, just for this series?' Chopra posed during a recent video on his YouTube channel.

'Had it been any other tour, I would've said, 'Let's go with the kids'. But this is England. If both Kohli and Rohit are missing, maybe you do need to think about Pujara or Rahane,' Chopra added.

'Both are in good touch and are scoring runs.'

Despite his past achievements, Rahane's recent Test performances have been underwhelming. In his last 13 Tests, he averaged a mere 25.76, with several low scores, including a disappointing 1 at Lord's during the 2021 England tour .

Critics argue that younger talents like Hanuma Vihari, who has demonstrated resilience in challenging conditions, could be more beneficial for the team. Vihari's solid defensive technique and ability to anchor innings make him a strong contender for the middle-order spot .

Also At 36, Rahane's age could be a limiting factor, especially in the demanding conditions of English cricket. The team might benefit from integrating younger players who can contribute over a longer period.

Last month, former Australia captain Michael Clarke said shouldn't be a problem, 'I don't really care too much about age. If you're good enough at 16 or you're good enough at 35, then runs as a batsman and wickets as a bowler is what is important,' he said.

'If you're performing well enough, then you earn selection. I don't really care about age. But it really just depends on what the Indian cricket team is thinking for...

'If they were to go back to Jinks, where he would bat, what role he would play in that team. He's still a super classy player that I love seeing do well.'

While Rahane's experience and past successes in England are noteworthy, his recent form and the emergence of younger talents present a compelling case for considering alternatives.

The selectors face a challenging decision in balancing experience with the need for current form and long-term potential. Ultimately, the team's success in England will depend on selecting players who can perform consistently and adapt to the conditions effectively.

Rahane had, on May 2, said he would never give up on his "desire and hunger" to play for India again despite being out of reckoning for the past two years.

"I would love to be back in the Indian set-up again. The desire, the hunger, the fire is still there. Fitness-wise, I am right up there. I just want to take one game at a time, thinking about this IPL right now, and then, let's see what happens in the future," Rahane said on Star Sports Press Room.

"I am a guy who will never give up. (I) always try and give my best on the field; give more than 100 per cent. It's always about that, focusing on controllable things. I have been playing domestic cricket as well and I am really enjoying my cricket at this moment," he added.

The 36-year-old's last Test appearance was in 2023 and he has been out of contention for a white-ball slot for close to a decade now. However, he hasn't given up.