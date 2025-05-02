'Fit' Rahane still not giving up on India comeback

'The desire, the hunger, the fire is still there.'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane last played for India in a Test match in 2023, and in this IPL he has already hit 3 half-tons in 10 matches. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would never give up on his "desire and hunger" to play for India again despite being out of reckoning for the past two years.

The 36-year-old's last Test appearance was in 2023 and he has been out of contention for a white-ball slot for close to a decade now. However, he hasn't given up.

"I would love to be back in the Indian set-up again. The desire, the hunger, the fire is still there. Fitness-wise, I am right up there. I just want to take one game at a time, thinking about this IPL right now, and then, let's see what happens in the future," Rahane said on Star Sports Press Room.

"I am a guy who will never give up. (I) always try and give my best on the field; give more than 100 per cent. It's always about that, focusing on controllable things. I have been playing domestic cricket as well and I am really enjoying my cricket at this moment," he added.

Rahane's biggest moment of glory was perhaps the 2020-21 tour of Australia in which he led an injury-plagued side to a historic and emotionally overwhelming 2-1 Test series win. However, within the next couple of years he found himself on the sidelines as younger players climbed up the ladder.

"Every day when I wake up, it's always about what goals I want to achieve. For me, there is nothing higher than representing your country," he reiterated.

"I want to represent my country. I want to wear those Indian colours again. During (the) off-season, I train for two-three sessions a day. I feel at this moment, for me, keeping myself really fit is really important, recovery is really important," he said.

"(I am) focusing on my diet as well...the motivation to do well for India, it's still there. I am enjoying my cricket, that is the important thing. I am still passionate. I still love the game."