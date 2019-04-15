Rabada, Morris wreak havoc in Hyderabad

April 15, 2019 11:07 IST

IMAGE: Delhi pace ace Kagiso Rabada celebrates his catch to dismiss Sunrisers Skipper Kane Williamson with Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad's middle order was found wanting yet again against some superb fast bowling by Delhi Capital's Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul and Chris Morris.

Hyderbad went from 101/2 to 116 all out as Rabada, Paul and Morris wreaked havoc in the death overs.

Put in to bat, Delhi got to 155/7 on a sluggish wicket.

Hyderabad started the chase well as Jonny Bairstow and David Warner sent Rabada to the cleaner in the second over.

After a rollicking start in the first 3 overs, the Delhi bowlers -- especially Ishant Sharma who mixed up his deliveries well -- denied the hosts any free runs.

Hyderabad mustered just 40 in the powerplay overs.

Once Bairstow (41 off 31) and Sunrisers Skipper Kane Williamson (3 off 8) left, the pressure was on Warner to start scoring fast as the asking rate kept mounting.

Ricky Bhui, sent ahead of Vijay Shankar, struggled to get going -- he made 7 off 12 -- and his painful innings was brought to an end by Paul.

Then came in Rabada and Morris who took out Warner (51), Shankar (1), Deepak Hooda (3), Rashid Khan (0), Abhishek Sharma (2), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2) and Khaleel Ahmed (0) in a span of 3 overs, in a beautiful exhibition of death bowling.

Hyderabad fell 39 runs short and plunged down the points table, with questions hanging over their shaky middle order.